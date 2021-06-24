Sindh, Balochistan victorious in Blind Cricket T20 Super League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh and Balochistan earned victories in the Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) Blind Cricket Twenty20 Super League which commenced at Pakistan Cricket board Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad.

In the first match Sindh outplayed Punjab by 16 runs. Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first. Muhammad Akram's captain's inning of 60 runs helped Sindh to beat Punjab by 16 runs. Sindh were put into bat first by Punjab, made 212 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Israr ul Hassan was the second highest with 38 runs. Matiullah and Muhammad Shahzeb took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Punjab tried its best to reach the target of 213 runs but fell 16 runs short of the target. Punjab's team scored 196 runs by losing 5 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Muhammad Rashid was the top scorer with unbeaten 79 not out and Nisar Ali made 69 runs. Shahzeb Haider was the pick amongst the bowlers, he took 2 wickets.

Akram was declared the Man of the Match.

Balochistan defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets in the second match played at the same venue. KP won the toss and opted to bat first. Balochistan bowling didn't allow KP batsmen to bat fluently. KP were restricted to 161 runs in the allotted 20 overs by losing 8 wickets. Anees Javed played beautifully for his 78 runs. Mohsin Khan, Badar Muneer and Kashif grabbed 2 wickets each.

Balochistan in reply chased down the target in 16.4 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Sanwal Shahzada shined with the bat, he remained unbeaten on 65 runs. Mohsin Khan got out after scoring 40 runs. Haroon Khan took 2 wickets while Anees and Safdar shared a wicket each. Sanwal Shahzada was declared Man of the Match.

Musawar Khan, Regional sports Officer Abbottabad (KP) inaugurated the event. He was also accompanied by Syed Salman Tariq Bukhari, Director Cricket Operations PBCC.