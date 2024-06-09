Sindh, Balochistan victorious in T20 Cricket League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Sindh and Balochistan earned victories in the 7th edition of the PBCC Blind cricket T20 Super League at APS school Cricket Ground Abbottabad.

In the first match, Sindh beat KPK by 6 wickets. KPK batted first and posted a challenging total of 249/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Muhammad Rashid, who played an explosive knock of 87 runs off 46 balls, including 13 fours and 1 six, with a strike rate of 189.13. Contributions from Ahtisham Ul Haq (33 off 23 balls) and Badar Munir (25 off 15 balls) further bolstered the KPK total. Despite a strong start, KP Blind's middle order faltered against a disciplined Sindh bowling attack, resulting in frequent wickets during the latter part of their innings. For Sindh, Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Noman claimed two wickets each while Muhammad Idrees took 1.

In reply, Sindh Blind chased down the formidable target of 250, finishing at 251/4 in 19.2 overs to secure a remarkable 6-wickets victory. Sindh’s chase was spearheaded by a magnificent century from Ayoub Khan, who remained unbeaten on 103 off 62 balls, featuring 13 fours at a strike rate of 166.13. His masterclass innings, combined with strong support from Muhammad Safdar (41 off 26 balls) and Idrees Saleem (26 off 14 balls), guided Sindh to a successful run chase. Fakhar Abbas and Muhammad Sohail claimed a wicket a piece.

In the second match, Balochistan defeated Punjab by 7 wickets.Punjab Blind batted first and posted an impressive total of 211/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Moeen Aslam led the charge with a quick-fire 40 off 21 balls, including six boundaries, at a strike rate of 190.

48. He was well-supported by Akmal Hayat Nasir, who contributed a crucial 37 off 21 balls. Other notable contributions came from Anees Javed, who retired out after scoring 32 off 28 balls, and Mati Ullah, who added 28 off 21 balls.

Balochistan bowlers, despite initial onslaught, managed to put up a commendable effort. Muhammad Shahzeb was the standout performer, taking three key wickets for 33 runs in his 4 overs. Kamran Akhtar and Shahzaib Haider also chipped in with one wicket each, conceding 36 and 45 runs respectively in their 4-over spells.

In reply, Balochistan started their innings with a determined approach, chasing down the target in just 16.2 overs with a score of 213/3. Kamran Akhtar was the star of the innings, playing a scintillating knock of 100 not out off 51 balls. His innings was laced with 15 fours and one six, maintaining a strike rate of 196.08. Kamran's explosive performance set the tone for Balochistan's successful chase.

Naseeb Ullah provided excellent support with a powerful innings of 82 off 47 balls, hitting 13 fours. The opening partnership between Kamran and Naseeb was crucial, adding 196 runs for the first wicket, laying a solid foundation for the chase.

Punjab bowlers struggled to contain the aggressive batting of Balochistan Blind. Israr Ul Hassan was the most economical bowler, taking 1 wicket for 32 runs in his 4 overs. Mati Ullah managed to pick up 2 wickets but conceded 27 runs in his 2 overs. The rest of the Punjab bowlers were unable to make significant inroads, allowing Balochistan Blind to chase down the target.