Sindh, Baluchistan Win On Third Day Of PBCC T20 Blind Cricket Super League
Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) On the third day of the 7th Pakistan Blind cricket Councils (PBCC) T20 Blind Cricket Super League, Sindh and Balochistan on Sunday secured victories in their respective matches, continuing their strong performances in the tournament.
In the first match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced Sindh. KP, batting first, posted a competitive total of 249 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. However, Sindh, led by Ayub Khan's stellar century, chased down the target, scoring 251 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 19.2 overs. Ayub Khan's outstanding innings of 102 runs earned him the player of the match award.
Despite KP's strong batting performance, they were unable to defend their large score.
In the second match of the day Balochistan overpowered Punjab in a dominant display. Punjab batted first, setting a target of 212 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Balochistan, with Kamran Akhtar's exceptional century, chased the target with ease, scoring 213 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in just 16.2 overs.
Kamran Akhtar was nominated the player of the match for his brilliant 100-run innings. Balochistan's comprehensive performance outclassed Punjab in all aspects of the game. The league will continue with two more matches scheduled for the fourth day.
