Sindh Basketball Trials For National Youth Games Today
Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The trials to select Sindh’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for the upcoming National Youth Games will be held on Saturday.
According to Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Secretary General Yaqoob Qadri, the under-16 trials for both categories will take place at the LOB Basketball Court, DHA Karachi, with the support of the Sindh Sports board and Sindh Olympic Association, said a press release.
He said the selection will be carried out through the Marka-e-Haq Under-16 3x3 Basketball Championship, which will serve as a platform to assess players’ skills.
Based on their performance, Sindh’s boys’ and girls’ teams will be finalized to compete in the National Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Islamabad from September 6.
Qadri added that the championship and trial process will help identify and prepare the most promising young players, enabling them to represent Sindh with pride at the National Youth Games.
The KBBA has urged all affiliated clubs, schools, and sports academies to ensure maximum participation in this important selection event.
