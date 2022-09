Sindh boxing team to leave for Quetta tomorrow

Sindh's 40-member boxing team will leave for Quetta on September 28 to participate in All Sindh Balochistan Shaheed Zahir Shah Boxing Tournament (ASBSZSBT) organized by Balochistan Boxing Association

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh's 40-member boxing team will leave for Quetta on September 28 to participate in All Sindh Balochistan Shaheed Zahir Shah Boxing Tournament (ASBSZSBT) organized by Balochistan Boxing Association.

The tournament will be held from September 29 to October 2 at Ayub Stadium Boxing Arena, Quetta.

The Sindh boxing team comprises two youth class teams - men's senior team and women's senior team, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

Team: Mazhar Qanbarani in 54 KG, Munir Kachhi Raed Khan in 57 KG, Shahzeb Faizan Raza in 60 KG, Meraj Tabarak Ali in 63 KG, Zeeshan in 69 KG, Jawad Hussain in 48 KG, Nabeel Ahmed in 51kg, Babar Khan in 54kg, Abdullah Khan in 54kg, Javed in 57kg, Kashan in 60kg, Junaid Waheed in 63.

5kg, Danish in 57kg, Ilyas Khan in 48 kg, Maria Rind in 51 kg, Maryam in 54 kg, Gul Jabeen in 57 kg, Zulekha in 60 kg, Sara in 60 kg, Akan Shah and Hafsa in 63 kg, Muhammad Amin.

Tanveer Khan, Shazia Nawab, Rabia are the coaches. Asif Lal is the manager. Sher Muhammad, Fida Hussain and Abdul Waheed Darwish are the technical officials while Abdul Razzaq is the supervisor.