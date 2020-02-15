Sindh clinches 3rd PPL Blind Cricket Super League

Sindh Blind Cricket team Saturday won the final of 3rd Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Super League organized by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Blind Cricket team Saturday won the final of 3rd Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Super League organized by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground, Karachi.

Sindh defeated Balochistan by two wickets to emerge triumphant. They chased a total of 389 runs in 39.5 overs, said a press release.

Man of the Match award was presented to Gulsher of Sindh for his outstanding performance.

The league kicked-off in Karachi on February 10 with five teams Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad-Azad Jammu and Kashmir contesting round one-day matches of 40 overs per innings.

The matches were played at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground and Rashid Latif Cricket academy, Korangi.

PPL has been supporting blind cricket since 2012 with sole sponsorship of 1st and 2nd Blind Cricket Championship in Islamabad and Peshawar, respectively along with other educational endeavours for the specially-abled to lead a quality life.

Chief Guest Deputy Managing Director (Assets Operations) PPL Khalid Raza thanked PBCC and other stakeholders for their support to PPL initiatives targeting differently-abled communities and enabling them to be part of the mainstream.

He also re-iterated the company's unwavering resolve to serve deserving populations across the country through its need-based CSR programme.

Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah appreciated PPL's on-going support for blind cricket series and thanked the company for encouraging differently-abled community to engage in healthy recreation.

Deputy Managing Director (Assets Operations) PPL Khalid Raza along with Chairman, PBCC Syed Sultan Shah presented the trophy to winning captain Nasir Ali.

AOC Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghuman was the guest of honour on the occasion. PPL and PBCC officials, spectators and media were also present.