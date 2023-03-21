Sindh CM launches Sindh Premier League to promote Cricket talent of Sindh globally

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah formally launched the Sindh Premier League (SPL) and said that a new cricket league was aimed at empowering the youth of Sindh by providing them with an opportunity to showcase their cricketing skills

The SPL was officially launched in a grand ceremony at CM House here.

The launch ceremony was attended by dignitaries from various walks of life, including the provincial Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Advisor Law Murtaza Murtaza Wahab, and Former Captain of Pakistan Cricket team Sarfraz Ahmed and various others.

The SPL provides a platform for young cricketers in Sindh to showcase their talent and hone their skills, with the aim of producing world-class cricketers from the province. The league will consist of six teams: Benazirabad Lals, Hyderabad Bahadurs, Karachi Ghazis, Larkana Challengers, Mirpurkhas Tigers, and Sukkur Patriots.

During the ceremony, President SPL, Arif Malik, highlighted that SPL has a dedicated Player Development Programme, specifically focused on developing players from Interior Sindh.

He also shared that the Sindh Premier League will be broadcasted in 52 countries and will create 10,000 jobs in the coming years.

On the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah, highlighted the significance of the SPL for the province's youth and economic development.

He stated, "The SPL is not just about sports, but also about promoting the talent and potential of our youth, providing them with opportunities to excel, and showcasing the best of what Sindh has to offer. It is also a platform for economic development, job creation, and tourism promotion in our province." Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, expressed his full support and assured that the Sindh Government would fully support and take ownership of the league to promote the untapped talent of Sindh.

CM Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab reiterated the commitment of the Government of Sindh towards encouraging positive initiatives like SPL in uplifting the youth of Sindh through such sporting events that will go global and attract millions of eyeballs.

The brand ambassador of SPL, Shahid Afridi, expressed his full support for the league and its mission. "I am honored to be the brand ambassador of the Sindh Premier League, which is very close to my heart. I believe that the SPL has the potential to produce world-class cricketers from Sindh, and I look forward to supporting the league in achieving its goals." Ambassador SPL UK & Europe, Faisal Saleem Khan presented the roadmap of the player development program of SPL which will take cricketers from interior Sindh to the International Cricket Academies in England.

He shared that we already have signed MOUs with the top-notch cricket academies of Europe & England. Faisal Saleem Khan also presented the official SPL Jersey to the Chief Guest, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and specially thanked him for gracing the ceremony.

Chairman SPL, Malik Aslam, thanked the chief guest and honorable guests for gracing this official grand launch ceremony.

He also wished for speedy recovery of Arbab Lutfullah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Sports Department, Sindh who could not attend the ceremony due to covid infection and was represented here by Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs.

The league has received support from the Government of Sindh and the business community, who see the league as an opportunity to promote economic activity and tourism in the province.

The SPL promises to be an exciting addition to the cricket landscape in Pakistan, and with the support of the Government of Sindh, the business community, and cricket fans across the country, it is set to become a major global cricketing event.