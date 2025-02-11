Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank Stadium

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of National Bank Stadium here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of National Bank Stadium here on Tuesday.

According to a CM's Spokesman, the President Asif Ali Zardari was expected to inaugurate the stadium but now the Chief Minister will be inaugurating on behalf of the President in the opening ceremony.

The stadium reconstruction ceremony had been organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he added.