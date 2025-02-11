Open Menu

Sindh CM To Inaugurate Reconstructed National Bank Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2025 | 07:02 PM

Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank Stadium

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of National Bank Stadium here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of National Bank Stadium here on Tuesday.

According to a CM's Spokesman, the President Asif Ali Zardari was expected to inaugurate the stadium but now the Chief Minister will be inaugurating on behalf of the President in the opening ceremony.

The stadium reconstruction ceremony had been organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he added.

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sig ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..

6 minutes ago
 Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country ..

Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..

6 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to parti ..

Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships

21 minutes ago
 Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organis ..

Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..

36 minutes ago
 SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate managemen ..

SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices

36 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UA ..

Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE

36 minutes ago
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for b ..

UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..

36 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University of Tehran sign MoU

30 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerat ..

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..

1 hour ago
 AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions durin ..

AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The ..

Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank ..

Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank Stadium

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports