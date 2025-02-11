Sindh CM To Inaugurate Reconstructed National Bank Stadium
Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2025 | 07:02 PM
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of National Bank Stadium here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of National Bank Stadium here on Tuesday.
According to a CM's Spokesman, the President Asif Ali Zardari was expected to inaugurate the stadium but now the Chief Minister will be inaugurating on behalf of the President in the opening ceremony.
The stadium reconstruction ceremony had been organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he added.
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..
Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships
Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices
Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..
Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University of Tehran sign MoU
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..
Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank Stadium
More Stories From Sports
-
Shohaly Akhter banned for five years56 minutes ago
-
Turk urge focus on grassroots sports talent1 hour ago
-
FIFA extends Pakistan Football Federation's Mandate1 hour ago
-
Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank Stadium3 minutes ago
-
Champions Trophy: LWMC launches Maidaan Saaf campaign3 minutes ago
-
PPF aims to popularize sport nationwide2 hours ago
-
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia6 hours ago
-
Sporting activities essential for healthy society, says Hanif Abbasi7 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results19 hours ago
-
Napoli miss chance to extend Serie A lead with Udinese draw20 hours ago
-
Mohammad Sultan wins Mr Rawalpindi in Bodybuilding Competition20 hours ago
-
Two matches conclude in first Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament21 hours ago