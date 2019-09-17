Sindh collects nine points and Balochistan seven in drawn Quaid Trophy match

The four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Sindh and Balochistan ended in a draw at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2019) The four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Sindh and Balochistan ended in a draw at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.

Replying to Sindh’s 473 for five declared, Balochistan finished at 355 for nine after resuming the day at 191 for three. In 75 overs on the final day, the visitors added 164 runs for the loss of six wickets to their overnight score.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq, who started at 111, became one of the three victims of his Test team-mate Asad Shafiq after scoring 152. He faced 352 deliveries during his 514 minutes of stay at the crease and hit 18 fours.

Asad also added the scalp of Asif Zakir to his yesterday’s wicket of Hussain Talat (13) with his off-spinners to finish with three wickets for 85 runs.

Kashif Bhatti added the wicket of Yasir Shah (22) to end up with three for 115.

No.10 batsman Khurram Shehzad provided some entertainment right at the end of the match when he clubbed six fours and two sixes in a 68-ball 44 not out.

According to the new scoring system, Sindh collected five points for a drawn match, three batting points for scoring more than 300 runs but less than 350 runs in 110 overs and one point for taking four wickets inside 110 overs.

In contrast, Balochistan picked up five points for a drawn match, one point for scoring more than 200 runs in 110 overs and one point for taking three wickets inside 110 overs.

In the second round fixture, which will commence from Saturday, 21 September, Sindh will host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the same venue, while Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab is their backyard i.e. Bugti Stadium.

Scores in brief:

Sindh 473-5d, 169.5 overs (Abid Ali 249 not out, Khurram Manzoor 105, Sarfaraz Ahmed 44 not out, Asad Shafiq 37; Yasir Shah 3-127)

Balochistan 355-9, 173 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 152, Khurram Shahzad 44 not out, Bismillah Khan 26, Haris Sohail 24, Yasir Shah 22, Azeem Ghumman 21; Asad Shafiq 3-85, Kashif Bhatti 3-115)

Result - Match drawn

Points – Sindh 9 Balochistan 7 (bonus points are awarded to the sides based on their positions at the end of 110 overs of their first innings)