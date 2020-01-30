Sindh Cycling Association Elections held, Anjum Ayub elected as President

On completion of four years term election of the Sindh, Cycling Association was held on 26.01.2020 at Karachi under the supervision of the Pakistan Cycling Federation and nominated Election Commissioner, Mr. Nisar Ahmad

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) On completion of four years term election of the Sindh, Cycling Association was held on 26.01.2020 at Karachi under the supervision of the Pakistan Cycling Federation and nominated Election Commissioner, Mr.

Nisar Ahmad. All Sindh divisional representatives of Cycling associations took part in Elections in which Mr. Javed Khan Ex Secretary-General of Sindh Cycling Association presented a panel of Office bearers and the house approved the panel.

As per the report, the following are new office bearers of association:

1. Chairman – Rehan Javed

2. President – Anjum Ayub

3. Senior Vice Presidents – Javed Khan and Danish Baloch

4.

Vice Presidents - M. Saleem Khan, Akeel Ahmad, Sajjad Hussain, Iqrar Ansari, Omer Khalid, and Ms. Anju.



5. General Secretary – Salman Parvez

6. Treasurer – Fahad Iqbal

7.

Associate Secretaries - Samiullah Tariq, Ghulam Rasool, M. Nasir Sajidi, Abdul Qayyum Jokhio, M. Rafiq, M. Baran, and Ms. Ambreen Hussain

8. Information Secretary – Jibran Javed

9.

Executive Body – Chairman Anjum Ayub, Members Salman Parvez, Javed Khan, Fahad Iqbal, Sajjad Hussain, and Ms. Amber Hassan

The election was held as per Pakistan Cycling Federation rules in a free and fair manner in which Mr.

Anjum Hussain Zaidi Administrator Sindh Sports Board, Muhammad Shahab PA to Director Sports and Mr. Ishtiaq Mubeen VP PCF also attended the election meeting as observers. The newly elected President assured the house that the association will do its best for the promotion of Cycling in Sindh.