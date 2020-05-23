Sindh leads the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship which has been commenced under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ):Sindh leads the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship which has been commenced under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Sindh stands at first position with two Gold, Ten Silver and Twenty two Bronze medals (264 Points) while Punjab at Second Position with Eight Gold, Seven Silver and Ten Bronze (248 Points).

Whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ranks at Third Position with Ten Gold, Two Silver and Three Bronze Medals (189 Points).

As many as 400 athletes from all affiliated associations including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and members of clubs which are registered with the district, provincial or national federation were participated in the extravaganza.

Foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players belonging to other nationalities including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, USA, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal also featured in the event.

As per results of Female Under 26 Creative Poomsae, in Group 1, Wania Ghassan of KP cdlaimed gold, Fatima Khawar of Sindh clinched silver while Samia Zafar and Zara Shafi of Sindh grabbed bronze each.

In Male Under 11 Poomsae, in Group 1, Awais Kabir of Punjab got gold, Muhammad Hamdan of Punjab lifted silver while Azmaan Kamran and Arsalan Ullah Khattak of Sindh claimed bronze each.

In Group 2 12 Year & Above, Huzaifa Qamar of Punjab got gold, Bilal Ahmed of Balochistan secured silver while Ikram Ullah Khattak and Bilal Khaskheli of Sindh claimed bronze each.

In Senior Male Group 1 (41 to 45 Years) Muhammad Qasir of KP got gold, Kamran Qureshi of Sindh secured silver while Ashfaq Ahmed of Sindh and Rana Saleem of Punjab got bronze each.

In Group 2 (46 years and Above) Dr Zameer Altaf of Punjab got Gold, Asad Raza of Sindh secured Silver while Noor Ahmed Abbasi and Mateen Aziz of Sindh claimed Bronze each.

The trophy, medal as well as cash prize ceremonies would be organized in Islamabad after Eid Holidays.