Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020) Sindh have been fined PKR25,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Friday’s National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab.

In the stipulated time, Sindh were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.

22 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Saqib Khan.

Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad.