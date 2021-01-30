Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Sindh have been fined PKR 20,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Pakistan Cup semi-final match against Central Punjab at the State Bank Stadium on Friday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) Sindh have been fined PKR 20,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Pakistan Cup semi-final match against Central Punjab at the State Bank Stadium on Friday.

Sindh were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.

22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

Sindh captain Asad Shafiq pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iqbal Sheikh.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Waleed Yaqub.