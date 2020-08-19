UrduPoint.com
Sindh Games To Be Held In October

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

Sindh Games to be held in October

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Games would be held in October this year, where six major cities of the province, would host various sports competitions for men and women.

According to the President, Sindh Games Association (SGA), Mudassir Razzaq Arain opening ceremony of the Games would take place in Karachi while the closing ceremony will be held in Larkana.

As many as 25 various Sports competitions for men and 20 for women would be held in the six major cities of the province, including Karachi, Larkana, Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Hyderabad.

Arain said SGA has also been planned to hold a cash award distribution ceremony to encourage players who got positions in the last Sindh Games and the players who have secured positions would register their Names online.

A meeting regarding preparations for arrangements of the Sindh Games would be held in Karachi next week. Presidents and Secretaries of Sindh Games Divisional Associations have been invited to attend the meeting,he said.

