Sindh girls hockey team trials conclude, 35 players selected for National Games Training Camp

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The trials for the Sindh Girls Hockey Team, ahead of the 35th National Games 2025, were successfully held at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah Hockey Stadium in Karachi. Over 80 female players from across the province participated in the trials, which took place at the KHA sports Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Under the supervision of Olympian Iftikhar Syed, Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Sindh Hockey Association, 35 top-performing players were shortlisted for the training camp. The camp will be conducted at the same venue, with the final team to be announced after its conclusion.

The selected players include six goalkeepers, nine full backs, eight half backs, and 17 forwards. The full list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Shazma Naseem, Fiza Saleem, Yusra Mubeen, Musfirah Rashid, Maryam Fayaz, Mehwish

Full Backs: Syeda Ayesha, Shifaat Zehra, Nida Ghouri, Hafsa, Hamna Nadeem, Dua Yaseen, Humera Niaz, Rabiya, Subhana Akhter

Half Backs: Iqra Iqbal, Mehak Yaseen, Rija Moeez, Azra Batool, Musfirah Furqan, Gulnaz, Aisha Nadeem, Tehreem Hameed

Forwards: Momal Saqena, Mishal Baloch, Faiza Altaf, Riffat Fatima, Saima Ghulam, Aisha Arif, Mubashira Furqan, Mahnoor, Asiya Mahar, Umna Fatima, Rushda Fatima, Muqaddas Rafiq, Sehrish, Maheen Ali, Huma Amani, Maryam Zahid, Samina Tabassum

Olympian Hanif Khan, Pride of Performance and Honorary Secretary General of the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA), expressed his satisfaction over the strong turnout of young talent and is hopeful that the Sindh women's team will deliver a commendable performance in the upcoming National Games.

He also assured that the players will receive top-notch training and facilities during the camp.

Olympian Iftikhar Syed emphasized that the final squad will be selected after assessing the players' performance in the camp.

Meanwhile, Asma Shah, President of the KHA Women’s Wing, lauded the participants, stating that female hockey players from Sindh have great potential and are capable of winning medals at national-level competitions.

The trials were also observed by Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) Monitoring Committee members Ms. Majida Hameed and Ms. Kausar. Coordinators for the event included Khalid Munir, Muzammil Hussain, and Hassan Askari.