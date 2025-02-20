Sindh Govt Decides To Install Large Screens Across Province For Pakistan-India Match
Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2025 | 06:36 PM
The Sindh government had decided to install large screens across the province, for the Pakistan-India match in the ICC Champions Trophy on February 23
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government had decided to install large screens across the province, for the Pakistan-India match in the ICC Champions Trophy on February 23.
According to the press release, Provincial sports Minister Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that screens will be set up in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana for the Pakistan-India match, and arrangements have also been made to broadcast the match live in 30 districts, including Ghotki.
He mentioned that the Pakistan-India match will be shown live at the beach in Karachi, while a large screen will be set up at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar to broadcast the match live.
Muhammad Baksh Mahar added that the match will also be shown live at Hyderabad's Niaz Stadium, Khairpur's Mumtaz cricket Ground, and Tando Muhammad Khan.
According to a spokesperson, Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar will watch the Pakistan-India match with the people of his constituency in Ghotki on February 23.
Recent Stories
Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pakistan’s Energy Landscape
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker
Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February
CARACAL, VentureOne unveil Centurion body armour at IDEX
BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation
Sindh Govt decides to Install large screens across province for Pakistan-India M ..
SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case
Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine
Literature lovers enjoy Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival
Sindh announces 500,000 solar system scheme for citizens
Marriage Act strictly implement in district
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents acros ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Sindh Govt decides to Install large screens across province for Pakistan-India Match4 minutes ago
-
India will not make it past group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Amir58 minutes ago
-
ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 20251 hour ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event2 hours ago
-
Imam replaces Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan Champions Trophy squad6 minutes ago
-
Athletics Cross Country Championship on Feb 233 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India4 hours ago
-
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 20256 hours ago
-
Haider Ali confident of Pakistan's success in ICC CT1 day ago
-
Pakistan dominates the Asian Taekwondo C’ships1 day ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before start before Pakistan ..1 day ago
-
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years1 day ago