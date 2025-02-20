Open Menu

Sindh Govt Decides To Install Large Screens Across Province For Pakistan-India Match

Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2025 | 06:36 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government had decided to install large screens across the province, for the Pakistan-India match in the ICC Champions Trophy on February 23.

According to the press release, Provincial sports Minister Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that screens will be set up in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana for the Pakistan-India match, and arrangements have also been made to broadcast the match live in 30 districts, including Ghotki.

He mentioned that the Pakistan-India match will be shown live at the beach in Karachi, while a large screen will be set up at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar to broadcast the match live.

Muhammad Baksh Mahar added that the match will also be shown live at Hyderabad's Niaz Stadium, Khairpur's Mumtaz cricket Ground, and Tando Muhammad Khan.

According to a spokesperson, Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar will watch the Pakistan-India match with the people of his constituency in Ghotki on February 23.

