Sindh govt names an amusement park after late mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Anti-Corruption Establishment Murtaza Wahab inaugurates the park in Korangi area of the city and opened it for the public.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) The Sindh government on Saturday named an amusement park here in Korangi after known mountaineer late Mohammad Ali Sadpara to pay him tribute for his endeavors in mountaineering.

Wahab said that part was inaugurated and was opened now for the common public and especially the community of Gilgit- Colony.

Ali Sadpara was declared dead last month after he along with two foreign mountaineers disappeared during their venture of climbing K2 in winter.

Pakistan Army held several operations to find the missing mountaineers but it couldn’t find the climbers.

It is the first park which has been named after great climber Ali Sadpara in his honor.