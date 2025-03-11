Sindh govt provides financial assistance of Rs 2 mln to Ashraf Tai

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 million to Ashraf Tai, the founder of martial arts in Pakistan.

In this regard, under the directives of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Sports Asad Ishaq visited Ashraf Tai's residence, inquired about his health, and handed over a cheque of 2 million rupees as financial aid from the Sindh government's sports department.

Ashraf Tai has been suffering from a heart disease for some time and had appealed to the Sindh government for financial assistance.

According to the press release, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that Ashraf Tai is a national hero of the country, and the Sindh government will not leave him alone, ensuring all possible financial support. Ashraf Tai introduced martial arts to Pakistan and played a significant role in promoting the sport.