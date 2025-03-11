Open Menu

Sindh Govt Provides Financial Assistance Of Rs 2 Mln To Ashraf Tai

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Sindh govt provides financial assistance of Rs 2 mln to Ashraf Tai

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 million to Ashraf Tai, the founder of martial arts in Pakistan.

In this regard, under the directives of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Sports Asad Ishaq visited Ashraf Tai's residence, inquired about his health, and handed over a cheque of 2 million rupees as financial aid from the Sindh government's sports department.

Ashraf Tai has been suffering from a heart disease for some time and had appealed to the Sindh government for financial assistance.

According to the press release, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that Ashraf Tai is a national hero of the country, and the Sindh government will not leave him alone, ensuring all possible financial support. Ashraf Tai introduced martial arts to Pakistan and played a significant role in promoting the sport.

Recent Stories

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

12 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

24 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

3 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

5 hours ago
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

5 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports