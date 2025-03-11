Sindh Govt Provides Financial Assistance Of Rs 2 Mln To Ashraf Tai
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 million to Ashraf Tai, the founder of martial arts in Pakistan.
In this regard, under the directives of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Sports Asad Ishaq visited Ashraf Tai's residence, inquired about his health, and handed over a cheque of 2 million rupees as financial aid from the Sindh government's sports department.
Ashraf Tai has been suffering from a heart disease for some time and had appealed to the Sindh government for financial assistance.
According to the press release, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that Ashraf Tai is a national hero of the country, and the Sindh government will not leave him alone, ensuring all possible financial support. Ashraf Tai introduced martial arts to Pakistan and played a significant role in promoting the sport.
Recent Stories
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
More Stories From Sports
-
Sindh govt provides financial assistance of Rs 2 mln to Ashraf Tai6 minutes ago
-
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday24 minutes ago
-
Ramadan ration packages distributed to police martyrs' families with private sector support36 minutes ago
-
NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades20 hours ago
-
Pakistani athletes shine at Special Olympics: Ruvina, Muneeb qualify for finals, Ali Raza secures Re ..21 hours ago
-
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with RJ Mehwish24 hours ago
-
PCB furious over Pakistan’s exclusion from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 closing ceremony1 day ago
-
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand1 day ago
-
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli1 day ago
-
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win1 day ago
-
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?1 day ago
-
Tim Merlier sprints to victory in Paris-Nice first stage1 day ago