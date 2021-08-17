Sindh Green wins Jashan-e-Azadi Sindh Sepaktakraw Championship title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Green after an interesting competition against Sindh Whites won the title of Jashn-e-Azadi Sindh Sepaktakraw Championship.

Sindh Green defeated Sindh Whites by 18-21 and 17-21.

The championship was held under the auspices of Sindh Sepaktakraw Association in association with Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation and Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan at North Karachi Gymkhana, said a statement.

The chief guest of the championship was SOA Vice President Engineer Mehfooz-ul-Haq and Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput whereas Afzal Qureshi was honourary guest.

Addressing on the occasion, Engineer Mehfooz-ul-Haq said that the players along with their participation in sports activities should also pay attention towards their education.

SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput said that Sindh Olympic Association would continue its cooperation with Sindh Sepaktakraw Association.

He also praised Secretary of Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Noshad Ahmed Khan, Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr. Mohammed Arif Hafeez and others for organizing the championship in this difficult time of COVID-19.