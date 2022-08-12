UrduPoint.com

Sindh Judo Association Office Bearers Felicitate Shah Hussain Shah

August 12, 2022

Sindh judo association office bearers felicitate Shah Hussain Shah

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Judo Association President Major (Retd.) Mehmood Riaz, Secretary Muhammad Rafiq and Secretary Information Muhammad Arshad congratulated Shah Hussain Shah for his outstanding performance and winning gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games.

The Judo Association expressed the hope that Shah Hussain will raise the green flag in the world by bringing more perfection in his game with hard work and dedication and will enlighten the name of Pakistan Judo in the world, according to a news release on Thursday.

It should be noted that Pakistan's Shah Hussain Shah won the Bronze Medal in the Judo event competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

