Sindh kick-boxing elections on Nov 9

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh kick-boxing association's elections would be held on November 9 under the umbrella of Pakistan Kick-Boxing Federation at Sindh sports board Nazimabad Complex.

The voters and candidates are excited about these elections being held for the second term, according to press release here on Saturday.

The candidates are busy in convincing their voters.

Tough contest on the seats of president, secretary and treasurer was expected.

Election Commissioner and Secretary of Pakistan Kick-Boxing Federation Muhammad Ashfaq had said that all steps had already been taken to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

He said that the candidates could get the confidence of voter through their performance.

He said that every possible step was being taken to promote kick-boxing at local and international levels.