Sindh, KP Victorious In Blind T20 Super League

Muhammad Rameez Published May 11, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Sindh, KP victorious in Blind T20 Super League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earned victories in the ongoing 6th PBCC Blind cricket T-20 Super League 2023 at Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad on Thursday.

In the first match, Sindh beat Balochistan by 8 runs. Balochistan won the toss and invited Sindh to take guard. Sindh was bowled out on 225 runs in the allotted 20 overs. The veteran Muhammad Akram played efficiently and made 52 runs off 36 Balls while Muhammad Tahsin made 50 runs off 29 balls. Matiullah, Salman and Ameer Hamza shared a wicket apiece.

In reply, the Balochistan team managed to score 217 runs by losing 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Kamran was their top scorer with 98 runs off 47 balls and M Rashid made 41 runs off 34 balls.

Badar and Irfan took 2 wickets each.

In the other match, KP Punjab by 49 runs. KP won the toss and opted to bat first. KP set the huge total of 243 runs on the board for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Nisar Ali once again played an extraordinary innings of 141 runs off 75 balls while Niamat Ullah made 36 runs off 24 balls. Sajid Nawaz and Akmal Hayat took 1 wicket each for Punjab.

In reply, the Punjab team was able to score 194 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Moain Aslam was the top scorer with 59 runs off 40 balls and Faisal Mehmood made 44 runs off 31 balls. Babar Ali took 2 wickets and Kashif fetched 1 wicket for KP.

