Sindh, KPK victorious in Blind Cricket T-20 Super League matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Sindh and KPK earned victories in the 7th edition of the PBCC Blind cricket T-20 Super League 2024 matches at APS school Cricket Ground, Abbottabad on Tuesday.

In the first match, Sindh beat Balochistan by 64 runs. In the morning Balochistan won the toss and put Sindh into bat. Sindh set a formidable target, scoring 221 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The standout performance came from Sanwal Shahzada (B3), who played a spectacular unbeaten innings of 83 runs off just 46 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes. Muhammad Ijaz (B3) also contributed significantly with a quickfire 25 runs off 19 balls.

Balochistan’s bowling attack faced a tough challenge, with Kamran Akhtar (B3) being the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 40 runs in his 4 overs. Despite their efforts, Sindh batsmen maintained a steady run rate, bolstered by 39 extras from Balochistan's bowlers.

In response, Balochistan Blind managed to score only 157 runs for 9 wickets in their 20 overs. Haroon Khan (B2) was the top scorer for Balochistan, contributing 36 runs off 24 balls. Mohsin Khan and Muhammad Ayyaz make 25* and 22 runs respectively. However, the disciplined bowling from Sindh, particularly from Muhammad Salman (B1), who took 4 wickets for 31 runs, and Idrees Saleem’s 2 wickets, restricted Balochistan from reaching the target.

In another match, KPK defeated Punjab by 51 runs. KPK Blind set a formidable target of 281 runs for the loss of just 2 wickets in their allotted 20 overs against Punjab.

KPK batting was spearheaded by Badar Munir (B2), who remained not out with a phenomenal 154 runs off just 63 balls, including 24 fours and 4 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 244.44.

He was well-supported by Muhammad Rashid (B3), who scored 78 not out off 40 balls, hitting 14 fours. Punjab Blind's bowlers faced a tough challenge against the formidable batting line-up of KPK. Babar Ali (B2) was only bowler, managed to take 1 wicket.

In reply, Punjab put up a strong fight but fell short by 51 runs. Mati Ullah (B3) was the standout performer, smashing 62 runs off 27 balls, including 11 fours and 1 six. Akmal Hayat Nasir (B3) made 51 runs off 42 balls with 7 fours and 1 six.

Punjab Blind's batting lineup faced early setbacks, losing two quick wickets. Zafar Iqbal (B1) was dismissed for 2 runs, and Moeen Aslam (B2) was bowled out on the very first ball by Badar Munir (B2). Mati Ullah's explosive innings brought some hope, but consistent wickets prevented Punjab Blind from maintaining the required run rate. Israr Ul Hassan (B2) contributed 15 runs off 6 balls, and Abdul Wahab (B1) added 10 runs off 8 balls. SanaUllah (B3) remained not out with 45 runs off 32 balls, while Anees Javed (B2) was unbeaten with 6 runs off 8 balls.

KP bowlers showcased a disciplined performance. Badar Munir (B2) and Muhammad Asif (B1) both took 2 wickets each, conceding 32 runs in their 4 overs each. Talha Iqbal (B3) and Fakhar Abbas (B1) took 1 wicket a piece.