ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) With a focus on cervical cancer prevention, Sindh’s Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho Friday reaffirmed her determination to reach 90 to 95 percent of the population through a twelve-day awareness campaign, tackling refusals and ensuring that young girls are protected from HPV.

In an exclusive conversation, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho elaborated on the strategic approach behind the cervical cancer prevention drive, highlighting the crucial role of micro-planning.

She emphasized that collaboration with school management is key to reaching a larger segment of the population, particularly young girls, adding, through this coordination, schools are able to identify eligible girls, provide relevant information, and facilitate smooth execution of the vaccination process, ensuring no one is left out.

Dr. Azra further explained the importance of media awareness campaigns in spreading vital information about cervical cancer (HPV) and the significance of vaccination.

She noted that the media plays a pivotal role in reaching a wider audience, educating families and encouraging them to prioritize their daughters' health, adding, the awareness drive is aimed at overcoming myths and misconceptions, addressing refusals, and building trust among communities for better acceptance of the vaccine.

Additionally, Dr. Azra highlighted efforts to include out-of-school children in the drive. Special lists are being prepared to ensure that girls who do not attend school are also covered.

She added that with gathering data on these children, the health department aims to ensure that the vaccination drive is inclusive and comprehensive, leaving no girl behind in the effort to protect against cervical cancer.

Responding a query, she said the upcoming campaign will take place from September 15 to September 27, 2025, across all districts of Sindh. During this time, girls aged 9 to 14 will be vaccinated against HPV as part of this crucial public health initiative.

Responding to a query, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho affirmed that the cervical cancer prevention campaign will be launched permanently, with plans for future expansion.

She emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that the initiative reaches more areas and populations over time. The campaign will not only focus on vaccination but also work towards raising awareness about the importance of early prevention and protection against HPV.

In addition, Dr. Azra mentioned that, as part of the broader health strategy, free testing for early diagnosis will be made available to individuals above the age of 14.

She explained that efforts are already underway to implement this service, which aims to identify cases of cervical cancer in its earliest stages, improving treatment outcomes. This initiative is part of the long-term plans to strengthen the healthcare system and provide accessible services for all, ensuring better public health for the future.