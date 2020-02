ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Netball Association (SNA) on Sunday named men and women teams for the National Netball Championship scheduled to take place here at Pakistan sports Complex from February 27.

According to SNA General Secretary Ijaz ul Haq men team includes 14 players while women comprise 15 players.

The Sindh men's team includes Hamood ur Rehman (Captain), Areeb Hussain (Vice Captain), Ali Shan, Shas Ghouri, Abdul Basit, Ali Raza, Ghazanfar, Muhammad Husnain, Muhammad Khawar, Muhammad Hamid, Hammad Khan, Owais Malik, Kumail Haider and Muhammad Hani.

The Sindh women's team compromise Quratul Ain (Captain), Hina Rafique (Vice Captain), Sumbal Zehra, Sakina Shabbir, Kareema Bano, HamnaMudassar, Masooma Ajaz, Zara Tahir, Shezeen Fatima, Momal Khursheed, Yumna Sultani, Maheen Aleem, Rooma Abbass, Nisha Sultan and Sara Khan.

Ijaz thanked the Sindh Sports Department for sponsoring both men and women teams for the championship.