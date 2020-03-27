Sindh Olympics Association honors doctors, health professionals treating COVID-19 patients

Sindh Olympics Association (SOA) office bearers including vice president Tehmina Asif, Sana Ali, secretary general, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Associate Secretaries Asghar Baloch, Majida Hameed, Abida Parveen and others hoisted white flags at their homes to honor doctors, nurses and para-medics who are risking their lives in war against Corona

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Olympics Association (SOA) office bearers including vice president Tehmina Asif, Sana Ali, secretary general, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Associate Secretaries Asghar Baloch, Majida Hameed, Abida Parveen and others hoisted white flags at their homes to honor doctors, nurses and para-medics who are risking their lives in war against Corona.

SOA vice president Tehmina Asif said that at a time when the outbreak of Corona has engulfed the whole world, the efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedics are praiseworthy, according to a press release.

She said like the whole nation, the players and organizers of sports events also pay tribute to these heroes.

She further said that the people should also strictly adhere to the government's decision to remain confined to their homes and to avoid social gatherings. In this difficult phase, we all have a national responsibility and are united against the Corona virus.

Tehmina Asif also appealed to the Prime Minister to designate the March 27 as Day of Doctors while the the United Nations and the World Health Organization should issue special certificates to the doctors treating corona virus patients world-wide.