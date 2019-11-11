Sindh poised for a win in National U19 three-day tournament final

Sindh U19 took control of the final of National U19 Three-Day tournament against Northern at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, as Northern lead by a mere 118 runs with only four second innings wickets’ remaining at the end of day two on Sunday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2019) Sindh U19 took control of the final of National U19 Three-Day tournament against Northern at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, as Northern lead by a mere 118 runs with only four second innings wickets’ remaining at the end of day two on Sunday.

Sindh resuming their first innings on 64 for one in 19 overs, were dismissed for 204 in 63.2 overs.

Opening batsman Mubashir Nawaz top-scored with 63 off 157 balls, he hit nine fours.

Mohammad Usman coming to bat at number seven scored a 89-ball 56 which included seven fours and a six.

For Northern, slow left-arm Mehran Mumtaz took four wickets for 47. Shiraz Khan grabbed three wickets for 44 runs in 15 overs.

Taking a slender 16-run first innings lead, Northern in their second innings were 102 for six in 41 overs when stumps were drawn, stretching their overall lead to 118.

Captain Ziad Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 45 off 78 balls, he hit eight fours.

For Sindh, Aamir Ali with his slow left-arm took three wickets for 43, while Mohammad Makki grabbed two wickets for 20 runs in seven overs.

Scores in brief:

Northern U19 v Sindh U19, Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura

Northern U19 220 all-out, 77.2 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 43, Abdul Fasih 34; Arish Ali Khan 5-85, Aamir Ali 5-79) and 102-6, 41 overs (Ziad Khan 45 not-out; Aamir Ali 3-43, Mohammad Makki 2-20)

Sindh U19 204 all-out, 63.2 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 63, Mohammad Usman 56; Mehran Mumtaz 4-47, Shiraz Khan 3-44)