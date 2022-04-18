UrduPoint.com

Sindh Police Cricket Team Beats Pakistan Army Team In Karachi Peace Cricket Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2022

The Cricket team of Sindh Police defeated the Cricket team of Pakistan Army on the fourth day of the Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament (KPTBCT) here on Monday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Cricket team of Sindh Police defeated the Cricket team of Pakistan Army on the fourth day of the Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament (KPTBCT) here on Monday.

In second match on the fourth day during the pre-quarter final round, the City Eleven easily defeated Sujaas cricket team, said a statement.

Administrator East Rehmatullah Sheikh is paying special attention to the sports event, which is not rapidly moving towards its quarter final round.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmatullah Sheikh said that the event has given a new style to the traditional Ramazan Cricket. Kokan Ground has a festival-like atmosphere and he is very glad about it, he said. We will also take more steps to further promote healthy activities, he said.

