Sindh Police female officer bags 3rd position in volleyball competition of National Games

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Farah Naz, a female police officer of Sindh Police took overall third position in the country by participating in women 's volleyball singles competition in National Games held in Peshawar

Farah Naz is posted on security duties at the Central Police Office Karachi, said a police statement here on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam praised the performance of Farah Naz for participating in the event of the National Games and achieving the third position.