Sindh Police official wins boxing title in Thailand

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :In the Middleweight Asian Boxing Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand, Shaheer Afridi of RRF Sindh Police won the title by defeating Vichayan Khamoon of Thailand in a hard fought match.

Both the players competed for 8 rounds in which Shaheer Afridi of Pakistan, RRF, Sindh Police won the match under the decision based on points.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IGP Operation Sindh Amir Sheikh, DIGP RRF Muhammad Kashif and Sindh Police in a message felicitated Shaheer Afridi wholeheartedly.

IGP Sindh said dedication and hard work never goes in vain. He expressed the hope that Shaheer Afridi would further enlighten the name of Sindh Police in future.