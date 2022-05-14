UrduPoint.com

Sindh Police Official Wins Boxing Title In Thailand

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Sindh Police official wins boxing title in Thailand

In the Middleweight Asian Boxing Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand, Shaheer Afridi of RRF Sindh Police won the title by defeating Vichayan Khamoon of Thailand in a hard fought match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :In the Middleweight Asian Boxing Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand, Shaheer Afridi of RRF Sindh Police won the title by defeating Vichayan Khamoon of Thailand in a hard fought match.

Both the players competed for 8 rounds in which Shaheer Afridi of Pakistan, RRF, Sindh Police won the match under the decision based on points.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IGP Operation Sindh Amir Sheikh, DIGP RRF Muhammad Kashif and Sindh Police in a message felicitated Shaheer Afridi wholeheartedly.

IGP Sindh said dedication and hard work never goes in vain. He expressed the hope that Shaheer Afridi would further enlighten the name of Sindh Police in future.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Thailand Bangkok Afridi Asia Boxing

Recent Stories

103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in Sou ..

103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in South Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Seminar held on 'Judicial response to cases of sex ..

Seminar held on 'Judicial response to cases of sexual, gender based violence'

8 minutes ago
 DG PHA visits various roads, parks to inspect beau ..

DG PHA visits various roads, parks to inspect beautification work

8 minutes ago
 Strong Army guarantor of security, defense of coun ..

Strong Army guarantor of security, defense of country; Subia Kiran

8 minutes ago
 Gang busted of meat suppliers of dead chickens

Gang busted of meat suppliers of dead chickens

16 minutes ago
 RugbyU: European Challenge Cup results

RugbyU: European Challenge Cup results

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.