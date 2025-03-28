Sindh Police wins 27th Danish Trophy Ramazan cricket tournament title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The 27th Danish Trophy Ramazan cricket Tournament, organized by Power-play Sports, was won by the Sindh Police Cricket Club.

In the final, held at the KGA Gymkhana Ground, Shah Mel Cricket Club batted first and scored 141 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Salman played an excellent knock, scoring 46 runs off 33 balls, including 7 fours and a six, while Umar Khayyam added 26 runs.

Farooq Hassan of Sindh Police delivered an outstanding bowling performance, taking 3 wickets for just 16 runs in his 4-over spell. In response, Sindh Police chased down the target in just 15.4 overs, losing 5 wickets. Farooq Hassan continued his brilliant form with the bat, smashing 66 runs off 4 sixes and 5 fours. Nasser Hussain contributed with 25 runs.

During the award ceremony of the final, the Municipal Commissioner of Saddar Town, Noor Hassan Jokhio, along with CEO of Dim Enterprises, Amin Merchant, distributed trophies and awards to the players and officials. Farooq Hassan was named “Man of the Final” for his all-round performance. Amit Ravi was honored as the “Best Batsman” and “Player of the Tournament.”

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Noor Hassan Jokhio praised the tournament’s consistent 27-year history and its role in providing a platform for new talent to showcase their abilities. He also committed to taking all possible steps to promote sports activities in the Saddar Town area. The award ceremony was attended by Power-play Sports Director, Saad Asif, and Tournament Director, Abbas Nawaz.