Sindh Police wins over NYP in T-20 cricket match

The Karachi Academy on Thursday hosted a riveting T-20 cricket match between the Sindh Police and the New York Police (NYP) teams

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Karachi academy on Thursday hosted a riveting T-20 cricket match between the Sindh Police and the New York Police (NYP) teams.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the NYP team set a target of 87 runs, showcasing their batting prowess.

However, the early players of the Sindh Police team displayed exceptional skill and determination, successfully chasing down the target in just 13 overs, clinching a well-deserved victory.

IGP Sindh lauded the players for their remarkable performance, rewarding them with cash prizes and commendation certificates in recognition of their outstanding contributions both in batting and bowling.

Moreover, a special commemorative shield was presented to the visiting New York Police Cricket Team as a token of appreciation from the Sindh Police.

Reflecting on the significance of sports in enhancing physical and mental well-being, Raja emphasized the vital role sports play in fostering overall fitness and resilience.

The event witnessed the presence of various dignitaries including Joint DG Intelligence Bureau Azad Khan, DIGPs from West, East, and South, SSP East, and several other police officials, underscoring the importance of such sporting initiatives in promoting healthy competition within law enforcement agencies.