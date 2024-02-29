Open Menu

Sindh Police Wins Over NYP In T-20 Cricket Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Sindh Police wins over NYP in T-20 cricket match

The Karachi Academy on Thursday hosted a riveting T-20 cricket match between the Sindh Police and the New York Police (NYP) teams

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Karachi academy on Thursday hosted a riveting T-20 cricket match between the Sindh Police and the New York Police (NYP) teams.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the NYP team set a target of 87 runs, showcasing their batting prowess.

However, the early players of the Sindh Police team displayed exceptional skill and determination, successfully chasing down the target in just 13 overs, clinching a well-deserved victory.

IGP Sindh lauded the players for their remarkable performance, rewarding them with cash prizes and commendation certificates in recognition of their outstanding contributions both in batting and bowling.

Moreover, a special commemorative shield was presented to the visiting New York Police Cricket Team as a token of appreciation from the Sindh Police.

Reflecting on the significance of sports in enhancing physical and mental well-being, Raja emphasized the vital role sports play in fostering overall fitness and resilience.

The event witnessed the presence of various dignitaries including Joint DG Intelligence Bureau Azad Khan, DIGPs from West, East, and South, SSP East, and several other police officials, underscoring the importance of such sporting initiatives in promoting healthy competition within law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Police Sports New York Event From

Recent Stories

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

29 seconds ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

31 seconds ago
 PMDC to work closely with ACCME

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

32 seconds ago
 UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

3 minutes ago
 CPC leadership discusses draft government work rep ..

CPC leadership discusses draft government work report

3 minutes ago
 Ten held for arranging a dance party

Ten held for arranging a dance party

3 minutes ago
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

3 minutes ago
 Chad government on alert after attack on security ..

Chad government on alert after attack on security services

6 minutes ago
 Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during exp ..

Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..

14 minutes ago
 NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of c ..

NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

18 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI lea ..

May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

8 minutes ago
 Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, ..

Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports