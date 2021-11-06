UrduPoint.com

Sindh Reached In Men,women Finals Of Inter Provincial Throwball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

Sindh reached in men,women finals of Inter Provincial Throwball Championship

Balochistan and Sindh qualified for Men final while Sindh and Punjab reached in the women final of Inter Provincial Throwball Championship at Ayub Stadium here on Saturday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan and Sindh qualified for Men final while Sindh and Punjab reached in the women final of Inter Provincial Throwball Championship at Ayub Stadium here on Saturday.

According to reports, the final matches of Men and Women events are going to be played today.

Men event; In the first semi-final, Balochistan beat KPK by 2-0 while Sindh defeated Punjab by 2-0 in the Semi Final match.

As women event; In the first semi-final match Sindh beat KPK by 2-0 while Punjab defeated Gilgit Baltistan by 2-0.

In the second semi-final. Six teams from all over the country are taking part in the Championship, including Punjab, Sindh,Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Secretary General, Maqbool Arain, Vice President, Jafar Ali, President, Balochistan Throwball Association, Ms Akhtar Khan, Secretary, Punjab Throwball Association, Rana Sajjad Akbar,Secretary KPK Throwball Association Arshad Hussain, Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Association, Zaheer Abbas, Secretary, Islamabad Moinuddin and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

