Sindh restrict Central Punjab to 216 for seven on day one

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Usman Salahuddin and Kamran Akmal produced fighting half centuries to lift Central Punjab to 216 for seven on day-one of the four-day eight round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Kamran continuing his good form in the tournament reached his 13,000 runs in first-class cricket during a punchy innings of 59 from 70 balls and Usman stood firm with 50 from 130 balls at stumps.

The umpires called off play due to bad light with seven overs remaining in the day.

Kamran and Usman came together with their team struggling on 89 for four and forged a partnership of 92 runs to ensure Central Punjab were not bowled out on the first day after electing to bat first.

On a pitch with a tinge of grass cover and offering some assistance to the pace bowlers, Central Punjab decided to field spinners Zafar Gohar and Bilal Asif while Sindh went in with four pacers and a lone spinner in southpaw teenager, Amir Ali.

Sindh pacers were on song most of the time as Sohail Khan struck early on by trapping Salman Butt leg before for one to rock the visitors but Ahmed Shehzad (48 from 127 balls with seven fours) and Muhammad Saad (31 from 93 balls) ensured no more wickets fell till lunch.

It was in the post lunch session that Sindh struck three blows with youngster, having Saad caught

Umar Akmal fell to Tabish Khan for eight while Anwar Ali who bowled economically throughout the day had Ahmed caught at point.

With three wickets falling after lunch, Central Punjab were in trouble but Kamran strode to the crease and produced some spanking shots hitting ten fours before he edged a wide ball from Tabish to Sarfaraz shortly after tea.

Zafar Gohar also went caught behind off Anwar Ali as Sarfaraz took a fine diving low catch to his left side. Sindh also snared Bilal Asif for one with Khurram Manzoor taking a smart catch at first slip but Ehsan Adil (9 from 16 balls) proved to be an able ally to Usman as the two batted till stumps.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 216 for 7, 83 overs (Kamran Akmal 59, Usman Sallahuddin 50 not out, Ahmed Shehzad 48; Tabish Khan 3-66, Anwar Ali 2-27)