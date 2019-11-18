UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Restrict Central Punjab To 216 For Seven On Day One

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

Sindh restrict Central Punjab to 216 for seven on day one

Usman Salahuddin and Kamran Akmal produced fighting half centuries to lift Central Punjab to 216 for seven on day-one of the four-day eight round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Usman Salahuddin and Kamran Akmal produced fighting half centuries to lift Central Punjab to 216 for seven on day-one of the four-day eight round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Kamran continuing his good form in the tournament reached his 13,000 runs in first-class cricket during a punchy innings of 59 from 70 balls and Usman stood firm with 50 from 130 balls at stumps.

The umpires called off play due to bad light with seven overs remaining in the day.

Kamran and Usman came together with their team struggling on 89 for four and forged a partnership of 92 runs to ensure Central Punjab were not bowled out on the first day after electing to bat first.

On a pitch with a tinge of grass cover and offering some assistance to the pace bowlers, Central Punjab decided to field spinners Zafar Gohar and Bilal Asif while Sindh went in with four pacers and a lone spinner in southpaw teenager, Amir Ali.

Sindh pacers were on song most of the time as Sohail Khan struck early on by trapping Salman Butt leg before for one to rock the visitors but Ahmed Shehzad (48 from 127 balls with seven fours) and Muhammad Saad (31 from 93 balls) ensured no more wickets fell till lunch.

It was in the post lunch session that Sindh struck three blows with youngster, having Saad caught

Umar Akmal fell to Tabish Khan for eight while Anwar Ali who bowled economically throughout the day had Ahmed caught at point.

With three wickets falling after lunch, Central Punjab were in trouble but Kamran strode to the crease and produced some spanking shots hitting ten fours before he edged a wide ball from Tabish to Sarfaraz shortly after tea.

Zafar Gohar also went caught behind off Anwar Ali as Sarfaraz took a fine diving low catch to his left side. Sindh also snared Bilal Asif for one with Khurram Manzoor taking a smart catch at first slip but Ehsan Adil (9 from 16 balls) proved to be an able ally to Usman as the two batted till stumps.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 216 for 7, 83 overs (Kamran Akmal 59, Usman Sallahuddin 50 not out, Ahmed Shehzad 48; Tabish Khan 3-66, Anwar Ali 2-27)

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Punjab Fine Ahmed Shehzad Anwar Ali Ehsan Adil Kamran Akmal Khurram Manzoor Sohail Khan Bilal Asif Zafar Gohar Amir Ali Post From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Northern 339 for five on back of Umar Amin, Ali Sa ..

14 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights achievements of GBF Mento ..

56 minutes ago

Govt to provide facilities to agriculture sector: ..

11 minutes ago

Japanese Ambassador condole deaths in Thar lightni ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation in Ukraine by Ph ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.