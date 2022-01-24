Sindh satellite squash championship from Jan 26

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh Squash Association in collaboration with Combaxx Sports is organizing "COMBAXX sports – SINDH SATELLITE SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022" from - January 26 to 29 here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan (RKJK) Squash Complex, Fleet Club.

The championship is comprised of three categories Men, Women, and Junior U-19 Boys with draws of 32 players in each.

The total prize purse of US$ 2,000 (Men's US$ 1,000 & Women's US$ 1,000). The Junior U-19 Boys prize money carries One Lakh Rupees, Rs. 100,000.

The event is registered with the Professional Squash Association, PSA as Satellite Event restricted to Pakistan nationals only and approved by the Pakistan Squash Federation, PSF.

The organizing committee consists of Rashid Ahmad Event Director, Naveed Alam Event Referee, and the Media Coordinator Shahjahan Salahuddin.