Sindh Set To Take First Innings Lead Against Northern

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:55 PM

Sindh set to take first innings lead against Northern

Sindh looked good to take the first innings lead in their first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the KRL Stadium on Monday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) Sindh looked good to take the first innings lead in their first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the KRL Stadium on Monday.

After dismissing Northern for 271 in 102.3 overs in the first innings, Sindh were only 14 runs behind after reaching 257 for four in 82 overs at close of play on the penultimate day of the match.

With a lot of time lost on the opening two days due to rain, an outright result seems highly unlikely.

However, both teams will be gunning for batting and bowling points when play resumes on Tuesday.

Asad Shafiq was at the crease on 77 not out and giving his captain company at the other end was Saud Shakeel on 10 not out.

A 69-Test veteran, Asad has so far hit 10 boundaries and faced 143 balls in 184 minutes. He shared a third wicket stand of 109 runs with the left-handed Saad Ali, who hit nine fours in his 101-ball 63.

Khurram Manzoor continued his fine form. The right-handed opener was out just after completing his 49th first-class half century.

His 54 was laced with five fours.

For Northern, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Hammad Azam and Nauman Ali shared the four wickets.

Earlier, Sindh took just five balls to wrap up Northern’s first innings.

Right-arm pace bowler Tabish Khan had Nauman Ali (21) leg-before-wicket as Umar Amin’s side was bundled out on their overnight total.

Tabish finished with figures of three for 70. Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti also took three wickets for 51 runs while Sohail Khan claimed two scalps for 60 runs.

Rohail Nazir (67) and Hammad Azam (58) were the main run-getters for Northern.

In the first innings, Northern bagged 2 batting points while Sindh earned 3 bowling points.

Scores in brief:

Northern 271 all-out, 102.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 67, Hammad Azam 58, Umer Waheed 35, Haider Ali 26; Kashif Bhatti 3-51, Tabish Khan 3-70, Sohail Khan 2-60).

Sindh 257-4, 82 overs (Asad Shafiq 77 not out, Saad Ali 63, Khurram Manzoor 54, Omair bin Yousuf 36)

