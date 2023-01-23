UrduPoint.com

Sindh Sports College Program Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Sindh sports college program kicks off

Sports competitions under the Sindh College Sports program kicked of on Monday under the supervision of Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Sports competitions under the Sindh College Sports program kicked of on Monday under the supervision of Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad.

The opening ceremony was performed by Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Director Anti Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro and Regional Director Collages Prof Shahida Taj Abro by cutting the ribbon.

Addressing the ceremony, Chandio said that emergent steps were being taken to alive the sports grounds by Sindh Government and giving prestigious chances to youths of the province.

Earlier Regional Director Colleges SBA, Shahida Taj Abro while welcoming the guests said that the Department of College education of Sindh Government has organized the fifth Sindh College Games under which the separate male and female students' games commenced in SBA Region Colleges.

