UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Sports Policy Is Need Of The Hour: Sec Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Sindh Sports Policy is need of the hour: Sec Sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary of sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Wednesday said that fresh policy for Sindh Sports is a need of the hour.

He said that the Sindh province is full of talent and also infrastructure but the lack of a comprehensive plan caused a number of problems.

He stated this while addressing to a seminar organized by the Sports Journalists Association of Sindh.

Secretary Syed Imtiaz Shah said that the department was planning to give awards and honors to players in the new policy.

He said that along with the Sports grounds there should hostels for the players.

Imtiaz said that the promotion of Sports in coordination with education department would also be their policy to organize Sports activities.

He said that there would be a systematic way of registration of players and bodies' elections in the policy.

He also talked about the quota for Sports players in government departments.

He said that Sports Welfare Fund would be included in the Sports Policy and all suggestions and recommendations would be considered.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Education Imtiaz Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host International Defence Conference ..

11 seconds ago

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

45 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

1 hour ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

2 hours ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.