Sindh Sports Policy is need of the hour: Sec Sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary of sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Wednesday said that fresh policy for Sindh Sports is a need of the hour.

He said that the Sindh province is full of talent and also infrastructure but the lack of a comprehensive plan caused a number of problems.

He stated this while addressing to a seminar organized by the Sports Journalists Association of Sindh.

Secretary Syed Imtiaz Shah said that the department was planning to give awards and honors to players in the new policy.

He said that along with the Sports grounds there should hostels for the players.

Imtiaz said that the promotion of Sports in coordination with education department would also be their policy to organize Sports activities.

He said that there would be a systematic way of registration of players and bodies' elections in the policy.

He also talked about the quota for Sports players in government departments.

He said that Sports Welfare Fund would be included in the Sports Policy and all suggestions and recommendations would be considered.