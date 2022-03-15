Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20

UrduPoint.com

Sindh Super League Football 2021-22 will start from March 20 at the People's Football Stadium Lyari in which 10 teams from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad Divisions will participate

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Super League Football 2021-22 will start from March 20 at the People's Football Stadium Lyari in which 10 teams from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad Divisions will participate.

Each team will feature 6 Pakistani international players. In this league 10 teams will be distributed to Group A and Group B by 5,5. 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

In this regard, Special Assistant Chief Minister Sindh for Sports Arbab Lutfullah while addressing a press conference here at local hotel, said that Sindh Super League football would be a revolutionary event in the world of local football.

He further said that football leagues are being organized to mobilize and strengthen the football players from all over Sindh. The Sports Department is taking practical steps for the development of sports in Sindh, under which sports events are being organized on regular basis. Super League is providing football players from all over the country with the opportunity to play in a mega event.

We are building an international level football academy in Lyari. It is hoped that the ban on Pakistan football will be lifted by FIFA soon.

Sindh Super League Convener Kaleemullah said that players from all over the country are participating in the event. He further said that for the first time in the history of the country a mega event was being organized with the efforts of Sindh government which will yield far reaching results. The event will help in the development of football.

Member of the organizing committee Hamza Farooque said that Pakistani players would be taken forward. The mega event will bring out new players who will show their talents in future international events. He further said that the Sindh Sports Department has organized a historic event to alleviate the frustration of the players. In addition, 1.5 million will be given to the winner team, 1 million to the runner-up and half million to the third position. National footballer Saddam Hussain, Gul Faraz Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Sindh Olympic Association were also present on the occasion.

