Sindh Tennis Association congratulates newly elected Sindh Olympic Association leaders

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Sindh Tennis Association (STA) extended its heartfelt congratulations to Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Maher on his election as President of the Sindh Olympic Association (SOA).

The elections took place recently at a local club, said a news release on Tuesday.

STA President Gulzar Firoz, along with the entire STA and Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) management committees, praised Maher's leadership and expressed confidence in his ability to guide the SOA effectively.

In addition to Maher’s appointment, the STA President also congratulated Ahmed Ali Rajpoot on his re-election as Secretary General of SOA. The STA acknowledged the unopposed elections of Muhammad Khalid Rehmani as Deputy Secretary General of SOA, as well as other newly elected members.

President Firoz and the STA team wished the newly elected SOA body the best in their future endeavors, expressing optimism for the advancement of sports in the region under their leadership.