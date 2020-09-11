Sindh Tennis Association to inaugurate Taqwiya tul Iman School

Sindh Tennis Association (STA) will inaugurate Taqwiya tul Iman School Sindh Ranking tennis Championships from tomorrow, Saturday 12th September at newly painted court of Union Club Karachi

The week long Championship is being Sponsored by Taqwiat ul Iman Schooling System, said the statement released here on Friday.

The Championship attracted 100 plus entries in various events which includes 12 players for Intellectually Challenged (Special Persons) Singles and 8 in Wheelchair Tennis events also.

STA also acquired technical assistance from Pakistan Soft Tennis Association and Para sports Pakistan, it further said.

Meanwhile, organizers have finalized the seeding of various events. Farhan Altaf and Eraj Batool are top seeds in Men's & Ladies Singles events, Kashan Tariq in Under 15 Singles and Basim ali in Under 13 Singles top seed.

The matches will start from 10 am onwards, the statement said.