Sindh University enter in final of Inter University cricket Championship

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sindh University Jamshoro has secured its place in the final of the Inter-University Cricket Championship, set to be held in Peshawar.

The championship, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, was conducted with the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The Zone-K matches culminated in a triangular series featuring Sindh University Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah. In the decisive match, Sindh University Jamshoro showcased an impressive performance, posting a score of 276 runs in the allotted overs. Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, despite their efforts, managed to score only 160 runs, declaring Sindh University Jamshoro the Zone-K champions and earning them a spot in the national finals.

The Zone-K matches were held across various venues, including the grounds of SAU Tandojam, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Jamshoro. The championship concluded with a prize distribution ceremony where the President of the Regional Cricket Association Hyderabad, Mir Suleman Khan Talpur, and the President of the District Cricket Association Hyderabad, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, presented trophies and awards to the victorious team.

Director Sports, Anwar Hussain Khanzada, highlighted the participation of several universities in this tournament, including Sindh Agriculture University, GC University Hyderabad, Isra University Hyderabad, Mehran University Jamshoro, Sufi University Bhit Shah, Shaheed Benazir University Sakrand, Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah, Shah Latif University Khairpur, Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, IBA University Sukkur, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University Larkana, and Larkana University Larkana.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various university sports officials, including Shoukat Hussain Sangi, Ghulam Umar Dasti, Mian Ajwaer Ahmed, and Taj Muhammad Mahar, alongside a large gathering of cricket fans and spectators.