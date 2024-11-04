Sindh University Enter In Final Of Inter University Cricket Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Sindh University Jamshoro has secured its place in the final of the Inter-University Cricket Championship, set to be held in Peshawar
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sindh University Jamshoro has secured its place in the final of the Inter-University Cricket Championship, set to be held in Peshawar.
The championship, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, was conducted with the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.
The Zone-K matches culminated in a triangular series featuring Sindh University Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah. In the decisive match, Sindh University Jamshoro showcased an impressive performance, posting a score of 276 runs in the allotted overs. Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, despite their efforts, managed to score only 160 runs, declaring Sindh University Jamshoro the Zone-K champions and earning them a spot in the national finals.
The Zone-K matches were held across various venues, including the grounds of SAU Tandojam, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Jamshoro. The championship concluded with a prize distribution ceremony where the President of the Regional Cricket Association Hyderabad, Mir Suleman Khan Talpur, and the President of the District Cricket Association Hyderabad, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, presented trophies and awards to the victorious team.
Director Sports, Anwar Hussain Khanzada, highlighted the participation of several universities in this tournament, including Sindh Agriculture University, GC University Hyderabad, Isra University Hyderabad, Mehran University Jamshoro, Sufi University Bhit Shah, Shaheed Benazir University Sakrand, Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah, Shah Latif University Khairpur, Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, IBA University Sukkur, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University Larkana, and Larkana University Larkana.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various university sports officials, including Shoukat Hussain Sangi, Ghulam Umar Dasti, Mian Ajwaer Ahmed, and Taj Muhammad Mahar, alongside a large gathering of cricket fans and spectators.
Recent Stories
Alert level raised after six killed by Indonesia volcano eruption
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Commissioner meets traders
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins
Furniture shop gutted
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program
Three industrial units fined
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..
More Stories From Sports
-
'Race that stops a nation': Buckaroo, Vauban favourites for Melbourne Cup2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi T10 to kick off on November 214 hours ago
-
Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets10 hours ago
-
'Race that stops a nation': Buckaroo, Vauban favourites for Melbourne Cup3 hours ago
-
Gyokeres can give Amorim ideal Sporting send-off against Man City2 hours ago
-
Team BN clinches Islamabad Club Open C’ship title1 day ago
-
Asjad Iqbal victorious in IBSF World Snooker C’ship1 day ago
-
Hyderabad stun Lahore Whites on third day of Quaid Trophy1 day ago
-
Serena Hotels 17th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup concludes1 day ago
-
Pakistan AFL women's team trials held1 day ago
-
Umaira, Riaz win marathon race in Bahawalpur1 day ago
-
GHS Mohri Badban claims fourth consecutive District Volleyball Championship1 day ago