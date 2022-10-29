Sindh University qualifies to participate in Pakistan Inter-Universities' Championship

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro has qualified to participate in Pakistan Inter-Universities Table Tennis (Boys) Championship 2022-23 after defeating Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro in the final of Zone-K by 3-0 late Friday evening.

According to a university spokesman, the Zone-K event was hosted by Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro in collaboration with the Higher education Commission Islamabad, where the teams of seven universities including University of Sindh Jamshoro, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, Sufi University of Modern Sciences Bhit Shah, ISRA University Hyderabad, Government College University Hyderabad and Sukkur IBA University participated.

After winning the final of Zone-K 2022-23, the team of University of Sindh will participate in Pakistan Inter-Universities Table Tennis (Boys) Championship which will be started in Mirpur Azad Kashmir from November 3, 2022.