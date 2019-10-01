UrduPoint.com
Sindh University To Select Football Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:59 PM

Trials for selection of football squad of University of Sindh Jamshoro will be held on Wednesday at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshor

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Trials for selection of football squad of University of Sindh Jamshoro will be held on Wednesday at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshor.

The Director sports (Boys) University of Sindh Ajwad Ahmed Bhatti informed here on Tuesday that selected squad will take part in the Junior Football Championship 2019 to be held in Shenzhen city of China.

He advised the interested footballers to appear in the trials with recommendations of the heads of their respective departments.

