Sindh varsity to hold trials for selecting women teams for Inter-Universities Premier League 2020

The Director Sports (Girls) University of Sindh Mukhtiar Bhatti Friday informed that trials for selection of women cricket, hockey, football and volleyball teams would be conducted on February 10 at Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro

The selected teams will take part in Inter-Universities Premier League (IUPL) 2020 to be organized by the Sports Division Higher education Commissioner Islamabad, she informed and advised the interested players to contact at her office along with required documents and recommendations of the heads of their respective departments.