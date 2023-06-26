Open Menu

Sindh Win Boys, Girls Both Titles Of National Junior Netball C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Sindh win boys, girls both titles of national junior Netball c'ship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh won boys and girls both titles of National Junior Netball Championship at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

In the Boys category; Sindh bagged first position while Blouchistan secured 2nd position and PNF Elite academy obtained 3rd position, according to a communique here on Monday.

In the girls event; Sindh(Green) got 1st position while PNF Elite Academy and Sindh(White) obtained 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away the prizes to players. Secretary General, Pakistan Netball Federation, Syed Gohr Raza and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

In the final match of Boys category; Sindh beat Balochistan by 16-29 scorers while 3rd position secured by PNF Elite Academy.

In the final of Girls event: Sindh (Green) beat PNF Elite Academy by 15-34 scorers while 3rd position match , Sindh(White) beat Balochistan by 7-15 scorers.

Technical officials supervised the matches including Anwar Ahmed Ansari, Shazia Yousaf, Karima Bano, Nisha sultan, Shabana Moin, Yumna malik, Nazakat khan, Hamood Ur Rehman, Muhammad Khawar and Dure e Najaf.

The 2-days National Junior Netball Championship-2023 was held at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi from June 24 to 25, 2023, organized by Pakistan Netball Federation & Sindh Netball Association, in-collaboration with Pakistan sports board.

