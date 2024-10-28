Sindh Wins Blind Cricket Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A final match of the eighth PBCS Blind cricket Super League, organized by the Pakistan Blind Cricket
Council, was played between teams of Sindh and Punjab at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.
The Sindh team scored 219 runs for the loss of 2 wickets while the Punjab team was bowled
out for 138 runs. The Sindh team won the Blind Cricket Super League by 81 runs.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Bahawalpur Muhammad Ahmar Ali attended the prize distribution ceremony as the guest of honor.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia3 hours ago
-
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns5 hours ago
-
Pak Army team secures first place in senior poomsae2 days ago
-
Pakistan secure commanding win as spinners dismantle England batting lineup2 days ago
-
Pakistan secure commanding win as spinners dismantle England batting lineup2 days ago
-
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England2 days ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 starting on Saturday3 days ago
-
Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to remain at Red Bull3 days ago
-
New Zealand eye history after Santner's 7-53 in India Test3 days ago
-
Pakistan Army wins National Men's Softball C'ship title3 days ago
-
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud hits century3 days ago