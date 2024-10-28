Sindh wins Blind Cricket Tournament

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A final match of the eighth PBCS Blind cricket Super League, organized by the Pakistan Blind Cricket

Council, was played between teams of Sindh and Punjab at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

The Sindh team scored 219 runs for the loss of 2 wickets while the Punjab team was bowled

out for 138 runs. The Sindh team won the Blind Cricket Super League by 81 runs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Bahawalpur Muhammad Ahmar Ali attended the prize distribution ceremony as the guest of honor.