Sindh wins national martial arts championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :National Venum Martial Arts Championship Sindh players won, Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

According to details, Tariq Hameed from Sindh defeated KPK's Wajid in the 51kg category and won the Gold medal in the second round of the championship held at Nankana Sahib, Punjab, according to a communique issued here on Tuesday.

Salman Khan defeated his rival Haider Ali in 60kg. Sindh and Venum team coach Muhammad Waseem said that they are hopeful of success in the National Martial Arts Championship next year also.

Manager Amrullah said that cash prizes should also be given to encourage the players.

The future of martial arts players is bright. President of Sindh Venum Association Qutbuddin said that it is the right of Sindh to hold the next National Martial Arts Championship.

Government sponsorship is essential for the promotion of martial arts. General Secretary Gohar Gul said that it is necessary to provide patronage and cash prizes by the government to encourage the players. Coach Muhammad Waseem and lady official Umama Waseem were also present on the occasion.