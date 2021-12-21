UrduPoint.com

Sindh Wins National Martial Arts Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:02 PM

Sindh wins national martial arts championship

National Venum Martial Arts Championship Sindh players won, Gold, Silver and Bronze medals

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :National Venum Martial Arts Championship Sindh players won, Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

According to details, Tariq Hameed from Sindh defeated KPK's Wajid in the 51kg category and won the Gold medal in the second round of the championship held at Nankana Sahib, Punjab, according to a communique issued here on Tuesday.

Salman Khan defeated his rival Haider Ali in 60kg. Sindh and Venum team coach Muhammad Waseem said that they are hopeful of success in the National Martial Arts Championship next year also.

Manager Amrullah said that cash prizes should also be given to encourage the players.

The future of martial arts players is bright. President of Sindh Venum Association Qutbuddin said that it is the right of Sindh to hold the next National Martial Arts Championship.

Government sponsorship is essential for the promotion of martial arts. General Secretary Gohar Gul said that it is necessary to provide patronage and cash prizes by the government to encourage the players. Coach Muhammad Waseem and lady official Umama Waseem were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Nankana Sahib Gold Silver Bronze From Government Coach

Recent Stories

BiH Hopes for High-level Contacts With Russia in N ..

BiH Hopes for High-level Contacts With Russia in Near Future - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Take Military Measures in Response to US ..

Russia to Take Military Measures in Response to US' Unfriendly Steps - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Charged With De ..

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Charged With Defection - Prosecution

3 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Minister Says Over 120 PMCs' Advis ..

Russian Defense Minister Says Over 120 PMCs' Advisers Train Ukrainian Forces in ..

7 minutes ago
 MWMC for cleanliness arrangement at 37 Churches

MWMC for cleanliness arrangement at 37 Churches

7 minutes ago
 Shiffrin dominates opening run of women's super-G

Shiffrin dominates opening run of women's super-G

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.