Open Menu

Sindh Wins National Women Catchball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Sindh wins National Women Catchball championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh won the National Women Catch Ball Championship- 2023, at Karachi University here on Tuesday.

Director General (sports), Higher education Commission, Javed Memon was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the players. President, Pakistan Catchball Federation, Maqbool Arain, Secretary General, Ume Laila Kalsoom, and a large number of people were also present on the occasion, said a communique.

Sindh won the titles of the National Women's Catchball Championship-2023.

Karachi University obtained second position while The City school DK bagged third position and Islamabad finished fourth position.

Twelve teams from across the country took part in the championship, which was divided into four groups, Sindh Green, City School and Happy Home School in Group A; Punjab, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan in Group B, Balochistan, City School DK and Suceptor College in Group C; while Group D includes teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh White, and Karachi University.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Women HEC Karachi University From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International builds 36 charitable ..

Sharjah Charity International builds 36 charitable shops in Asia, Africa

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 30% discount for students a ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 30% discount for students at SMA

20 minutes ago
 Xi makes instructions on China's first National Ec ..

Xi makes instructions on China's first National Ecology Day

18 minutes ago
 IHC directs police to produce Sheharyar Afridi

IHC directs police to produce Sheharyar Afridi

18 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstor ..

Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstorms likely in KP

21 minutes ago
 Butcher shops sealed for selling meat on prohibite ..

Butcher shops sealed for selling meat on prohibited days

21 minutes ago
China's retail sales maintain stable growth in Jul ..

China's retail sales maintain stable growth in July

21 minutes ago
 Father arrested for killing his daughter

Father arrested for killing his daughter

21 minutes ago
 China expedites legislation on eco-environmental p ..

China expedites legislation on eco-environmental protection

21 minutes ago
 50kg dead chickens seized in Kasur

50kg dead chickens seized in Kasur

28 minutes ago
 ADEX and Egyptian government sign US$100 million r ..

ADEX and Egyptian government sign US$100 million revolving financing agreement ..

35 minutes ago
 Russian central bank hikes key rate after ruble fa ..

Russian central bank hikes key rate after ruble falters

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports