Sindh wins National Women Catchball championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh won the National Women Catch Ball Championship- 2023, at Karachi University here on Tuesday.

Director General (sports), Higher education Commission, Javed Memon was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the players. President, Pakistan Catchball Federation, Maqbool Arain, Secretary General, Ume Laila Kalsoom, and a large number of people were also present on the occasion, said a communique.

Karachi University obtained second position while The City school DK bagged third position and Islamabad finished fourth position.

Twelve teams from across the country took part in the championship, which was divided into four groups, Sindh Green, City School and Happy Home School in Group A; Punjab, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan in Group B, Balochistan, City School DK and Suceptor College in Group C; while Group D includes teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh White, and Karachi University.