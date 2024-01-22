Sindh Wins Title Of 2nd Essa Lab Sindh-Balochistan Bilateral Men Softball Series In Style
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Sindh men's softball team won the title of the 2nd Essa Laboratories Sindh Balochistan bilateral softball series in style.
In the third and decisive match of the series played at the KMC sports Complex Kashmir Road, Sindh scored 10 runs in their allotted 5 innings.
Faraz Aijaz, Samir Zulfiqar and Arbaza Ijaz scored 2 runs each.
Balochistan team managed to score 5 runs in five innings, Captain Ahmed Yar Khan and Osama bin Shuja scored 2 runs.
Sindh won the series 2-1 in style.
In the prize distribution ceremony, chief guest Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput along with Sindh Softball Association President Dr. Farhan Essa and Secretary General of Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem distributed trophies, awards and certificates to the players of both teams.
Shiraz Asif was the best catcher of the series, Osama bin Shuja, was the best batter, Faraz Ijaz, the pitcher and Hafiz Moeez were declared the best fielder of the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that during the series, the players of Balochistan and Sindh were very impressed with the excellent game as well as the exemplary discipline. The softball game is included in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Farhan Essa, Asif Azeem, CEO of Combaxx Sports, Omar Saeed, Colgate Palmolive's Fatima Siddiqui and Fruit Nation's Iftikhar Ahmed for the development of softball and termed it as a national service.
We have 4 years during which we can make the best team of Pakistan to reach the Olympics, he added.
Syed Waseem Hashmi, Naseem Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Tehmina Asif, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present.
