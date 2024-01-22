Open Menu

Sindh Wins Title Of 2nd Essa Lab Sindh-Balochistan Bilateral Men Softball Series In Style

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Sindh wins title of 2nd Essa lab Sindh-Balochistan bilateral men softball series in style

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Sindh men's softball team won the title of the 2nd Essa Laboratories Sindh Balochistan bilateral softball series in style.

In the third and decisive match of the series played at the KMC sports Complex Kashmir Road, Sindh scored 10 runs in their allotted 5 innings.

Faraz Aijaz, Samir Zulfiqar and Arbaza Ijaz scored 2 runs each.

Balochistan team managed to score 5 runs in five innings, Captain Ahmed Yar Khan and Osama bin Shuja scored 2 runs.

Sindh won the series 2-1 in style.

In the prize distribution ceremony, chief guest Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput along with Sindh Softball Association President Dr. Farhan Essa and Secretary General of Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem distributed trophies, awards and certificates to the players of both teams.

Shiraz Asif was the best catcher of the series, Osama bin Shuja, was the best batter, Faraz Ijaz, the pitcher and Hafiz Moeez were declared the best fielder of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that during the series, the players of Balochistan and Sindh were very impressed with the excellent game as well as the exemplary discipline. The softball game is included in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Farhan Essa, Asif Azeem, CEO of Combaxx Sports, Omar Saeed, Colgate Palmolive's Fatima Siddiqui and Fruit Nation's Iftikhar Ahmed for the development of softball and termed it as a national service.

We have 4 years during which we can make the best team of Pakistan to reach the Olympics, he added.

Syed Waseem Hashmi, Naseem Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Tehmina Asif, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Sports Road Los Angeles Iftikhar Ahmed Olympics Event Best Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

1 hour ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

1 hour ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

5 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports